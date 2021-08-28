Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after buying an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

