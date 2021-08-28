Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Lowered by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,413 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.30% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $90,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.17. 1,538,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

