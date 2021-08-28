PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of PulteGroup worth $88,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.