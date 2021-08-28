Pundi X NEM Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $5,674.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

