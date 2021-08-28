Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Cap Hits $465.55 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $465.55 million and $49.99 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

