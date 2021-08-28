Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,905,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 815,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 260,079 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

