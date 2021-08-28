Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 46.1% in August

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the July 29th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 201,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,149. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
