Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 46.1% in August

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the July 29th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 201,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,149. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

