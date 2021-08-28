Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Hits $2.39 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $3,512.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $9.06 or 0.00018580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

