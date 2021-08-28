Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0194

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $334,421.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 200,551,810 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network is a public chain transformed from HalalChain. Qitmeer aims to be the next-generation public chain based on BlockDAG which is dedicated to serving the ecosystem of Islamic Finance, ethical finance, and socially responsible investment, thereby enhancing financial inclusion and creating social impact. In contrast to the competition model, BlockDAG’s collaboration model in mining achieves a desirable balance of typical blockchain metrics among the security, openness, fairness, and scalability. Qitmeer’s BlockDAG is a collaboration model based on SPECRE protocol. BlockDAG’s collaboration model allows solo mining and pool mining to have the same opportunity cost. At the same time, Qitmeer uses an anti-ASIC mining algorithm to prevent concentration of hash rate. Qitmeer adopts a classic POW consensus and UTXO data model and designs a unique asset issuing mechanism that requires the reserve of native currency, which is in line with core ethical financial values. Qitmeer testing network will introduce real miners for testing to ensure the gradual maturity and stability of the network. This is a gradual transition to the Qitmeer main network. The economic model of the test network should not only solve the incentive problems in the transition stage, but also solve the historical problems after the transformation. HalalChain ERC20 token：HLC Qitmeer test net token：PMEER Native token of Qitmeer network：Meer Qitmeer public chain test network announcement Burning and mining: one HLC token burnt, one PMEER can be minted by miners. Constant total number: the total amount of PMEER and HLC remains at 1 billion, PMEER + HLC = 1 billion. Exchange freely: PMEER holders and HLC holders can exchange freely on their own initiative. Mapping priority: the HLC participating in burning will obtain the priority of mapping, it means giving them priority according to its proportion in the network at the time of allocation. “

