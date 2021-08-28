QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $288,789.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00135426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00151446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.99 or 0.99899681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.74 or 0.00995779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.05 or 0.06655176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

