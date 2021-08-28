QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of QTS Realty Trust worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

