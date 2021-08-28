QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189,202 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $210,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.