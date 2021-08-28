QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.85. 6,274,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

