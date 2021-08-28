Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $19,393.92 and $128.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

