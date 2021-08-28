Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $53,461.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,052.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.68 or 0.06647279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.34 or 0.01293176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.00619277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00333284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00247387 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,738,593 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

