Qubitica Trading Down 28.9% This Week (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.00399094 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.68 or 0.01057154 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

