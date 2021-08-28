Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.54 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

