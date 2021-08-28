Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $42,867.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00135426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00151446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.99 or 0.99899681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.74 or 0.00995779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.05 or 0.06655176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,863,682 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.