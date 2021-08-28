Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in August

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the July 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RMSYF remained flat at $$46.77 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.
About Ramsay Health Care
