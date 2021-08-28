Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in August

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the July 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMSYF remained flat at $$46.77 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

