RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,775 shares of company stock worth $116,276 and have sold 86,821 shares worth $2,703,328. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.00 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $943.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.