Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 51,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,953. Rare Element Resources has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $134.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.