Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0012

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $1,820.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.58 or 0.99919646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.41 or 0.06651990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.00996521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

