Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $40,781.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,052.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.68 or 0.06647279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.34 or 0.01293176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.00619277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00333284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00247387 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

