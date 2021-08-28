Raydium Achieves Market Cap of $669.86 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $11.11 or 0.00022770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $669.86 million and approximately $747.51 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,304,193 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

