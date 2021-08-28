Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

