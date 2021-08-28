Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.