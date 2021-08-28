RealTract Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, RealTract has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $3,299.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.02 or 0.00752788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00100459 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

