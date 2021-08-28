ReapChain (REAP) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $385,962.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

