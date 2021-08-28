Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,488 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 4.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of American Water Works worth $123,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 263,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,303,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.31. 748,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

