Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,171 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises approximately 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Southern worth $68,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of SO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,194. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

