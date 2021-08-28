Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 883 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sempra Energy worth $53,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,232. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.