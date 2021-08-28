Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 893,220 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Exelon comprises about 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Exelon worth $78,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 3,790,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,965. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.