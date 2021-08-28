Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $49,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

NSC stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.81. 772,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.