Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 163,108 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,108 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 4.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $149,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

