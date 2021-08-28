Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 16,392 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. CMS Energy comprises 3.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of CMS Energy worth $111,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

CMS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.