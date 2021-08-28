Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,759 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Southwest Gas worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,389,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,227,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,410,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 448,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

