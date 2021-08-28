Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 714,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.97. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.