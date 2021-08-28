Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $100.42 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 3.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of SBA Communications worth $100,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.83. 806,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.79. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $364.22. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

