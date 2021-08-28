Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $110.11 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,450 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up about 3.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.79% of Alliant Energy worth $110,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. 671,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,625. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

