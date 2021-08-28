Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $22.01 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,430 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,610,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $97.38. 344,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,436. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

