Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $42.14 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Realty Income worth $42,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after buying an additional 152,963 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.