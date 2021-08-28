Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $95.99 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,395 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $95,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 545,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

TMUS traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.38. 3,351,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

