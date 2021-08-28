Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Liberty Latin America worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 65,027 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.4% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 385,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 75,514 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,098. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

