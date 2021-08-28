Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of WEC Energy Group worth $90,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $94.41. 691,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.