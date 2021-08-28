Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,175,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 928,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

