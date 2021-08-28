Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,596 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 2.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of Fortis worth $61,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 274,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

