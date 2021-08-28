Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 4.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $125,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $807.18. 712,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,748. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $811.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.14.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.