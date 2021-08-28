Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $68,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

