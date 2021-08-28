Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 551,650 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 630,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 132.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

