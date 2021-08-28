Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of DTE Energy worth $61,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after purchasing an additional 236,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.65. 519,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,026. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

